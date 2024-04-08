LP supporters protest  NLC’s  interference in party affairs

.As party unveils ultramodern office in Abuja

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

Supporters of the Labour Party and its National Chairman, Comrade Julius Abure, on Monday stormed the venue of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)’s Stakeholders Meeting, to protest NLC’s meddlesomeness in LP’s internal affairs.

The protesters who carried placards with inscriptions such as: “On Abure’s mandate we stand”, “NLC leave Abure alone,” “Nnewi National Convention is valid”, “On Abure’s mandate we shall stand” among others, started their protest march from the new FCT chapter office which is located metres away from the venue of the NLC event.

However, on getting to venue, they met a group of heavily armed policemen with several patrol vehicles manning the gate.

The protesters were subsequently restricted to the outer perimeter of the main gate of the event centre where they sang and danced to several solidarity songs.

The stern looking policeman were professional in their treatment of guests who sort to enter the complex.

Guests were frisked to ensure contraband was not smuggled into the venue while vehicular movement into the arena was highly restricted.

Earlier, the National Public Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, who addressed party supporters during the unveiling of the new Abuja LP Secretariat, said the event marked a watershed in the party’s move towards consolidating on the gains so far made.

He said, “With the unveiling of this ultra-mordern office complex for the Abuja Chapter, our great party under the leadership of Barrister Julius Abure, is set for greater heights

“This new office accommodation which was made possible by committed party members including aspirants will go a long way in providing a conducive environment for our party to coordinate activities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Like you all know, we just had a successful national convention in Nnewi, Anambra State where new leaders were elected to steer the affairs of our great party.

“We are calling on all to join us to rebuild this party and strengthen it for future challenges. We are aware of the antics of a few masquerading as members the NLC but we will not be deterred because we remain positive that a new Nigeria is still possible.”

Speaking in a similar vein, the FCT chapter chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Peter Diugwu, expressed gratitude to all of the party aspirants who sacrificed their resources to provide a decent office space for the party to operate.

He said, “We cannot fail to appreciate our party aspirants who made this day possible. It was their sacrifice and commitment that made it possible for us to be here. We thank you all.

“Let me say this, we in the FCT are glad that we had a successful national convention in Nnewi where our leader, Comrade Julius Abure was re-elected.

“We are happy to report that two national officers emerged from our chapter. We will continue to work closely to take this party to greater heights.” Ifoh concluded.