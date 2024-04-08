Rivers NRM guber candidate, Egberipapa arrested, not kidnapped- Police

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has cleared the air on the reported abduction of the Governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement in the 2023 election, Ambassador Sobomabo Jackrich, popularly known as Egberipapa.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, told newsmen in Port Harcourt that Mr. Jackrich was arrested in the early on Monday morning and not abducted as reported on social media.

George Zua, an aide to Mr. Jackrich, had earlier raised alarm that his boss was abducted by gunmen dressed on military at his residence in Usokun, Degema Local Government Area early this morning, with two persons; Diamond Tamunoiminabo and Sincere Jackrich, killed during the incident, adding that the gunmen also took away their bodies.

The police image maker while clarifying said that Mr. Jackrich was arrested by a sister security agency. She also confirmed that two persons died during the operation