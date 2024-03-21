Lord’s Chosen’s 2-day Easter Programme holds April 30, 31…….Provides free transport to the venue

The special two-day Easter programme titled: ‘GOD’S COVENANT OF PEACE AND BLESSING’ of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries will hold on Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st April, 2024 at The Chosen Revival Ground, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Ijesha, Bus Stop, Lagos.

This special programme, which starts by 8am daily, according to a statement by the Director, Public Relations of the Church, Pastor Louis Chidi, is divinely designed to bring afresh in the minds of people the significant of Easter “which symbolizes the victory of Jesus Christ over death and by extension, the victory over hopelessness and misery”.

Pastor Chidi stated: “It is at Easter that we are reminded of how God sent His son to die as a sacrifice for the sin of mankind and thus rescued them from the inevitable eternal destruction. By His death and resurrection, the covenant of peace and blessings which mankind originally had with God at creation was restored.

“So, Easter is inextricably tied to peace, hope and blessing, and these are the intangible chords that help people to get beyond the sad and sordid situations that might bog them down and give them a sense of hopelessness.

“Easter, therefore, brings that optimism that no matter how difficult or how challenging a situation or condition may be, having knowledge of the resurrection will remind you that if Jesus could defeat death, then all things are possible. It also suggests that as bad as the prevailing situation might appear, there is the expectation that things will get better if we accept Jesus as our Lord and Saviour.

“The nation is, therefore, advised to use the opportunity avail by the occasion of this year’s Easter to promote peace and love in the country, as this is the only way we can acknowledge and appreciate what Jesus has done for humanity. And truly if there is any time we need peace more than before in this country, it is now.

“Matt. 11: 28- 30 says, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy-laden, and I will give you rest. 29 Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. 30 For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light”.

“God has offered us everlasting peace at no cost; however the cost will be high if we reject this free offer. If the world particularly Nigerians will acknowledge and appreciate this wonderful work of grace and by this invitation return to their God, then the political and economic woes that have characterized our society will become a thing of the past.

“This weekend as we return to God with apology for our sin, peace shall return to all and the entire country shall rejoice. There shall be reign of blessing of peace and joy. And no participant will go home empty handed because God has scheduled the two days crusade to shower peace and blessings upon them..

“The programme, as usual, is expected to attract an unprecedented crowd going by what was witnessed in the last event. So, participants are advised to come on time. Free transport arrangement has been made by the ministry to convey people to the venue from any location within the Lagos metropolitan city.

“The General Overseer Pastor Lazarus Muoka is inviting all to come and witness the demonstration of God’s power that will bring a lasting peace to the country. Come therefore, and God will do you good”.

