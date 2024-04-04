Champion Newspapers Limited
Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement presents two day Easter Retreat held in Lagos

Cross  Section of the Children Choristers singing to the Lord, during a  2-day  Easter Retreat on 'Gods Covenant of Peace and Blessings   'held at the chosen revival ground ljesha Lagos.  31/3.2024.
General Overseer /founder The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement Pastor Lazarus Muoka, Praying to the worshipers.

National   Choristers singing at the Easter Retreat.

Public  Relations Choristers singing at Easter Retreat.

General Overseer /founder of The Lord Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement Pastor Lazarus Muoka, preaching to the worshipers.

Cross Section of the Adult Choristers singing, during a  2-day  Easter Retreat on ‘Gods Covenant of Peace and Blessings   ‘held at the chosen revival ground ljesha Lagos.  31/3.2024…  Courtesy from  CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

