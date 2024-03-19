LG Polls: PDP Federal Constituency Coordinator meets candidates in Iseyin…..Strategizes on winning approaches  

The Coordinator, People’s Democratic Party (PDP)‘s Committee for Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola, Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Surveyor Adefabi Dasola, has met with candidates of the party in Iseyin, Iseyin Local Government, ahead of the Local Government election in Oyo State.

The meeting, held on Sunday evening, had in attendance some members of the committee, the Chairmanship aspirant for Iseyin Local Government, Hon. Rasaki Fadiran, alongside the 11 councilorship aspirants as well as the Local Government Campaign Committee headed by its Director-General, Engr. Salaudeen Abiola Oro.

In his address, Dasola informed the gathering that the meeting was called to strategize ahead of the coming Local Government polls so as to garner more support for the party and its candidates.

He added that despite that the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has performed well since he won the first term election in 2019, which fetched him another four years term, the party still needed to work across the nooks and crannies of the local government to convince people from other parties to vote for PDP candidates.

“We have to start working ahead of the election and that is why this meeting is important; it will continue daily, weekly and periodically to smoothen the way for victory for our candidates.

“We will not rest on our oars, judging from the remarkable performance of our Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, in Oyo State. We shall do more on door-to-door campaign to win more souls for our party, even from the opposition parties.”

Adefabi assured the candidates that Iseyin Local Government would not be an exemption from rest of the local government areas in the State where PDP will win in the council election.

