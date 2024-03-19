Edo Assembly Commits impeachment notice to Chief Judge to set up a 7 man panel of investigation

Edo State House of Assembly has in pursuant of section 118 sub section 2 and 3 committed the impeachment notice served on the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu to the state Chief Judge ,to immediately set up a 7 man committee to investigate the issues raised in the petition.

Speaker, Rt Hon Chief Blessing Sheriff Agbebaku stated this after the announcement of the expiration of the 7day notice of publication in the national daily of Vanguard Newspaper of March 12th ,without any response from the Deputy Governor.

The Speaker under announcements stated that the House is working in line with its constitutional provisions, called on the Majority Leader , Hon Charity Aiguobarueghian to make the necessary application on the matter.

Moving the motion the majority leader Hon Charity Aiguobarueghian said after the expiration of the 7day notice, the House in pursuant of section 188 sub section 2 and 3 ,would subject the petition whether it worthy of investigation and that the Chief Judge set up the mandatory 7 man investigation committee and report to the house as soon as possible.

The motion was seconded by the member representing Ikpoba Okha Hon Nicholas Asonsere.

The Speaker put the motion to vote by hand raising to get the two third majority needed to pass the motion .

At the end of counting 19 lawmaker voted for the motion.

Thereafter, Mr Speaker directed that the motion be sent to Chief Judge to do the needful and report to the house as soon as possible.

Consequently, the House adjourned plenary to Monday 25th, March 2024,after an adjournment motion moved by the member representing Uhunmwonde constituency, Hon Kaycee Osamwonyi and seconded by the Member representing, Etsakor West, Hon Kingsley Ugabi.