Leicester-Legia Warsaw clashes in Europa League sees 11 police injured, eight arrests

Eleven police officers were injured and eight arrests were made during the clashes with away supporters which marred Leicester City’s home match against Legia Warsaw in the Europa League on Thursday, Leicestershire Police have said.

Officers were responding to an incident after away supporters lit flares in the second half at the King Power Stadium when they crossed the segregated line between the home and away sections.

It sparked fighting between police and Legia Warsaw fans as officers attempted to enter the away end and Leicestershire Police have confirmed two officers were subsequently treated at a hospital for their injuries.

One officer was treated for concussion while the other suffered a fractured wrist.

All those arrested remain in custody as of Friday morning, police said, while there were also a “large number” of ejections from the stadium during the match.

The away supporters were held in the ground at full-time and there were no further incidents following the 3-1 Leicester win.

Julia Debenham, assistant chief constable of Leicestershire Police, said the clashes will be subject to an investigation.

“While I am pleased that our officers responded well and managed to contain the away fans within their section and minimise contact between them and the home crowd, it’s extremely disappointing that a number of fans acted the way they did and eleven officers were injured during the incident,” Debenham said.

“This type of behaviour is not acceptable and we will be investigating the incident fully in order to bring those offenders to justice.”