Lawmaker begs parties to focus more on issues during campaigns

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Nehemiah Dandaura has appealed to political parties and their candidates to reduce the rising tension in the political stage by focusing more on issues concerning their programmes and manifestoes during campaigns.

Dandaura charged politicians to discuss particularly how they hope to improve the living standards of the people and reduce poverty rather than verbally attacking opponents in a manner that generates bitterness and anger among the citizens.

He appealed to stakeholders in the 2023 general elections especially presidential candidates and party leaders to remember the less-privileged in the society and work out viable means of reducing poverty and suffering in the country.

The Deputy Speaker said in an interview in Abuja that the plan of the present administration to remove 100 million people out of poverty can only be achieved through active collaboration with the private sector and when the incoming administration builds on the existing structures established to achieve the objective.

“It is wonderful for people to think about the less-privileged ones in society. If God has lifted you above others, it is expected that such a person should remember those who have not been so blessed and do something positive to help them grow out of poverty. Even the scriptures stated that we should remember the less privileged among us.

“Governance is a continuous thing. The incoming administrations at the state and federal levels should not discard all the initiatives of the present government completely without looking at how to improve on some of them that are useful to the public.

“The Federal Government has done its best on poverty alleviation but the next administration should take the baton from where the present administration will stop by carrying the campaign against poverty further. It is not easy to lift 100 million people out of poverty but with collective efforts, we can achieve the target,” he remarked.

Dandaura commended the efforts of private non-governmental organisations that aim at partnering with the government to reduce poverty adding that “thinking about the less-privileged is the way to go. They should keep on trying their best even when their contributions are not appreciated. I believe that with God’s intervention, we shall succeed someday.”

