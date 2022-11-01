Akeredolu mourns Anglican Archbishop Olumakaiye

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has described the death of the Archbishop of Lagos Province, Anglican Communion and Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Most Reverend Humphrey Olumakaiye, as a devastating loss.

Governor Akeredolu said the late Archbishop passed on to glory at a time his voice and prayers are needed for national development and progress.

According to the Governor, the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has lost a giant and bridge-builder who spent his lifetime to gain souls for Christ.

“As a State, we are proud to have an indigene of Idanre, Ondo State, serve in such great capacity with honour. Most Reverend Olumakaiye was a resourceful, highly cerebral and principled servant of God whose ministry saw him through various steps of the spiritual ladder.

“Beyond this emotional blow, we understand that God has the final say on our lives. He pulls the plug whenever he deems fit. Our God is unquestionable. We would have loved Most Reverend Humphrey Olumakaiye to still be here with us, but God has called him home.

“Indeed, he had played his own part of the endless life orchestra; he is gone to rest. His good works and commitment will continue to speak for him. He lived well.

“He was a trans-generational man of God whose passion for the young ones was inspiring. His uncommon love and understanding for the youth was heartwarming. He will be sorely missed,” the Governor said.

The Governor noted that the late Archbishop contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, where he served in many capacities.

Akeredolu, who commiserated with the widow, children and family of the Archbishop, as well as Diocese of Lagos and the entire Anglican Church, prayed God to grant him eternal rest.

For a better society