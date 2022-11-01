Pilgrims to get compulsory insurance policies before entering Saudi Arabia

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The National Hajj Commission has directed Muslims preparing for religious pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia to include the extra charges levied for life insurance policy Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umra as part of the entire cost for the trip to the holy land.

Officials of the commission stated in Abuja that the insurance policy came from the government of Saudi Arabia, which recently directed that every foreigner coming for hajj operations must pay Saudi Ryial [SAR] 100, 000 [about N60, 000] to cover all aspects of health for the visitor.

The National Hajj Commission explained that the life insurance policy fees will cover emergency health cases, injuries, general accidents, deaths and delays or cancellation of flights as recently directed by the Saudi Arabian Commission for Hajj and Umra in respect of visitors to the holy land.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Commission, Zukurla Gumi Hassan has been honoured by the Association of Nigerian Students in Saudi Arabia for excellent service to Islam and humanity in general.

During the ceremony which was held in Abuja, the chairman, who was represented by the commissioner incharge of Planning and Library Services, Sheikh Momoh Sani described the award as a well deserved honour especially bearing in mind the herculean challenges overcome by the agency to successfully organise the 2022 hajj operations.

He said the award was an indication that people are noticing the great things that the commission has been doing to improve hajj operations in Nigeria over the years promising that the award will spur the management of the commission to greater heights in its future endeavours.

