Yoruba Ronu applauds Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Afenifere leadership for endorsing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for President

The Yoruba social political cultural group, Yoruba Ronu, has praised the leader of Afenifere Group, Pa Ruben Fasoranti, for his dogged determination to see to the unity of the Yoruba race and the actualisation of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidency in 2023.

Chairman of the group, Prince Diran Iyantan, made this comment while reacting to the visit of the APC presidential candidate to the leader of Afenifere in Akure on Sunday.

In words, “Pa Fasoranti has proven beyond doubt that the interest and the unity of purpose of the Yoruba come first before any other thing.

“Accordingly, Baba believes we are Yoruba before we are Nigerians. Therefore, the aspirations and wishes of the people of the Yoruba race should take preeminence at all times. That is what he has demonstrated by endorsing the candidacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the coming presidential election.

“We thank him very much for throwing his weight behind Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as this is the wish and expectations of all Yoruba worldwide. This is complete radiance in the hearts of all sons and daughters of Oduduwa. “Baba, agba yin ad’ale o”, Prince Iyantan said.

He further stressed that, “This singular action of the leadership of the Afenifere group has deepened the sense of the average Yoruba man on the unity of the Yoruba race. Pa Fasoranti’s action has renewed our hope in the existence of the common interest of the Yoruba for a better tomorrow for the Yoruba and for all Nigerians.

“What our nation needs at the moment is someone who can build a team that will work wonders in the country. One of the criteria for this is to secure a president that when he does other things, the team can carry on with its assignment without much supervision. The only man who fits such description among the present contestants is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He has a record of identifying the appropriate men and women to build such a great team as mentioned.

“We believe in his capacity to unite our nation and bring about rapid development. We believe he is primed to win this coming election just as the Fitch Solutions recent poll predictions showed that the ruling party’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the candidate most likely to win the presidential election as a split opposition vote will favour the All Progressives Congress candidate.

“Indeed, we, at Yoruba Ronu, also project the view that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is best placed to win the presidential election. This was the reason we are the first group to declare our support for him immediately he declared his intention to run for the presidency.

“The request of Afenifere leaders on restructuring was well noted as Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presented his manifesto to Afenifere leader, Pa Ruben Fasoranti. We see restructuring and devolution of powers as gateway solutions to so many problems.

“However, this can only be done in partnership with the North. Obviously, the North has the majority in population and that weighs in to the balance of victory in the forthcoming election. The Northerners would only yield ground to a man they can trust, who can make it come to pass the better tomorrow as projected.

“This is why amongst the trio of TInubu, Atiku and Obi; only Tinubu has the gut, has earned the trust of the North, and is in the position to act the desired role to achieve the great country that Nigerians crave.

“What should gladden the mind of the Afeniferes and the Yorubas in general is the RENEWED HOPE Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu represent. This is the first time someone who was an apostle of June 12 and who fought for this democracy has a chance to lead the democracy he fought for.

“Where were these so called ‘frontline candidates’ during the struggle for democracy? One thing that is certain is that they will all contest this election, lose and congratulate Tinubu on his victory at the end of the day.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has built a lasting goodwill. He has acquired good friends. He has built bridges across the length and breadth of the entire country to secure him victory come February 2023. That is the fact that can never be controverted”.

