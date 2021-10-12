Land dispute: Four Modakeke indigenes remanded for allegedly killing five Ile-Ife residents

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Four indigenes of Modakeke have been remanded by an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court in Osun State for allegedly killing five residents of Ile-Ife over suspected land/farm dispute between the two towns.

The accused persons– Olakunle Akingbala, 35; Segun Owoniyi, 35; Daramola Muideen, 31 and Shins Adeyeni, 30, allegedly committed the offence on May 11, 2021 around 2pm at Alapata Village, Modakeke.

Police prosecutor, Elisha Olusegun, told the court that Akingbala, Owoniyi, Muideen, and others at large, conspired and killed one Sunday Adesanmi, an indigene of Ile-Ife.

The prosecutor said that Adeyeni and others at large, on the same date, time and place, conspired and unlawfully killed two siblings, Reuben and Titilayo Gbadegeshin.

He added that Adeyeni and his accomplices, who are now at large, conspired and killed two other indigenes of Ile-Ile, including Tajudeen Opakunle, (a.ka Shokansi) and Akinade Sheriff, (a.k.a Drogba), on July 28, 2019 in Modakeke.

The accused persons were alleged to have committed offences contrary to and punishable under sections 324 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Volume 11, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The defense Counsel, J. O. Amoo, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal term.

In his ruling, Magistrate Abiona Adebayo denied the bail application due to the magnitude of the charges leveled against them by the Police.

The Magistrate ordered that the four accused persons be remanded at Ilesa Correctional Centre till October 20 when the matter would be mentioned.

