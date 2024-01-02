Lagos welcomes 2024 in grandstyle as Davido, Tubaba, others thrill residents

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As one of the means to make Lagos State prosperous, the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised that the state government will better support businesses in 2024 to thrive.

Speaking at the Sol Beach Oniriu, one of the venues for the 72-hour #Greater Lagos Fiesta and countdown to the New Year, 2024, Sanwo-Olu, who was excited that the state was peaceful, said that it is the reason the 72-hours of non-stop entertainment that included the 2024 countdown is made possible.

The Special Guest at the event was the Niger State Governor, Umar Mohammed Bago.

The six designated venues for the Fiesta include the Sol Beach Oniru, Agege, Epe, Ikorodu, Badagry and Ajegunle.

The governor added that he was glad that the event was going on simultaneously in six locations across Lagos.

He further said that the event is an annual tradition to celebrate music, entertainment, and the vibrant spirit of Lagos.

He also said it is about supporting and appreciating the residents, culture, tourism and youth development.

The governor, who was flanked by his deputy, Dr Kadri Hamzat, and other state executive council members, observed that the countdown to a new year is not peculiar to Lagos as there is always a countdown in every city of the world, but Lagos is marking it concurrently across six locations.

“We are happy because there is peace in Lagos. I want to thank all of you, this is another freshness and we hope to make it bigger next year. 2024 will be a glorious, better year for me and all of us, reaching our set career growth among other positives.”

Before and after the governor’s speech, comedians and music artistes entertained the residents who had come to participate in the 72-hour non stop entertainment as well as joined in the countdown to the New Year.

Also, at about 10 seconds to the New Year, there was a chorus countdown to 2024 by the governor and the residents at the venue.

In addition, fire works from excited residents started taking rein from 40 seconds to the time.

On hand to entertain the guests were over 25 artistes and comedians that included Innocent Idibia popularly Tubaba; David Adeleke alias Davido; Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe also known as Kiss Daniel.

The crowd at the event stayed back till the last artiste, Miss Daniel performed and did not leave even after one of the deejays started playing popular afrobeat songs.

Aside state executive council members, there were lawmakers at both the state and federal in attendance just as former commissioners and senators and House of Representatives members were also sighted.