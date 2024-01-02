Gov. Diri Assures Bayelsans of Power Supply, more Gaint Strides

Story by Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri has unveiled the new State Electricity Law,2023 to change power supply, distribution and end incessant power outages in the state, Assuring to improve power supply and more development with the new policy which he described as a game changer that will promote planned industrialization of the State.

Governor Douye Diri, who made this known in the new year broadcast to the people of the State, assured that the move by his administration towards industrialising the state has taken a giant leap with my assent to the Bayelsa State Electricity Law, 2023.

According to Diri, the new State electricity law promises to be a game changer for our power supply, with critical implications for our industrialisation programme, “Bayelsa State used to generate and distribute its own electricity until 2006. However, national regulations prevented the state from commercializing this sector.”

“Recent constitutional amendments and the Electricity Act, 2023, now empower states to commercialize and establish market regulations. The State Electricity Law has thus been introduced to create a regulatory framework that addresses barriers hindering the efficient operation of the State Electricity Market System”

“The law aims to issue licenses to private investors, collaborate with existing franchises to expand electricity access in underserved areas, and enforce penalties for non-compliance”.

Gov. Diri also expressed the gladness that the passing year 2023 was filled with unfailing goodness of God and the opportunities and accomplishments, declaring that God preserved the lives of the people and sustained our peace and secured our borders.

According to him,” Indeed, if it was not for the Lord who was on our side, we would have been swallowed up when men rose against us. Therefore, in the words of the hymn writer, “Let us, with a gladsome mind, praise the LORD, for He is kind: for His mercies shall endure, ever faithful, ever sure” and with one accord, give worship to our all-merciful and benevolent Heavenly Father for the gift of life, the blessing of this fresh beginning and the hope it presents of greater and better things”

“The beginning of a new year is both a time for celebration and making of resolutions as well as a period of reflection and renewal. Let us examine our individual and collective roles in shaping the destiny of Bayelsa State and strive to foster unity and harmony among ourselves, knowing that through our cooperation and shared vision, we can accomplish great things”

Gov. Diri also reflected on the positive efforts of his administration in 2023 in the areas of Education, Health, Infrastructure, Agriculture,Security,Enviroment and empowerment programmes, “ Reflecting on the past year as a State, we can only be grateful for the modest milestones achieved in various sectors, thanks to the collective effort and support from all of you”.

“The education sector has witnessed remarkable improvements, with the construction and renovation of schools, with emphasis on technical, science and vocational institutions and the recruitment of competent teachers. We are also working to improve the standards of our tertiary establishments so our graduates will be coveted across the world. Our commitment to providing quality education remains steadfast, as we believe that investing in future of our children is investing in the sustainable prosperity of our state”.

In healthcare, we have made tremendous strides in improving access to quality and affordable healthcare services for all citizens. The completion of several primary healthcare centers, equipping them with necessary medical supplies and staff, has ensured that our people can receive quality care close to their homes. The deployment of drone technology for the delivery of health consumables, in partnership with the globally-known Zipline Drone Delivery & Logistics, is a significant breakthrough in this regard. Also, the establishment of specialized treatment centers for critical illnesses and the expansion of our health insurance scheme has boosted our healthcare system’s overall effectiveness”.

“• We cannot overlook the progress made in infrastructure development, as we continue to prioritize the expansion and rehabilitation of roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure projects across the state. Of particular interest are the three senatorial roads.

These efforts have opened new possibilities for trade, commerce, and overall economic growth, while also enhancing ease of movement for our people”

Our government remains committed to sustainable agricultural practices and the empowerment of our farmers. Various agricultural initiatives have been implemented to improve food security and increase the income an

d productivity of our farmers.

By training agro-preneurs to embrace modern farming techniques and providing necessary support, we hope to create a thriving agricultural sector that can meet the needs of our growing population and contribute significantly to our state’s revenue. Going forward, we will focus on improving agricultural productivity and supporting our farmers with modern techniques and resources to boost food production and enhance our food security”.

“• , government will continued to prioritize job creation, particularly for our youth, through skills acquisition programmes, entrepreneurship schemes, and the attraction of investments. We understand the significance of equipping our young people with the necessary skills and opportunities to secure a prosperous future for themselves and contribute to our state’s growth. Empowering women will continue to be a crucial aspect of our agenda, as we promote gender equality and ensure that women have equal access to education, opportunities, and participation in all spheres of society”.

“, We strengthened the security architecture of our state and collaborated with relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety and protection of all residents. The fight against crime and criminality was intensified to guarantee a peaceful and secure environment for everyone to thrive. We take great pride in Bayelsa State’s rating as one of the safest destinations in the country”.

“, Our commitment to environmental sustainability will not waver, as we protect our natural resources and preserve our delicate ecosystem for future generations. In particular, our effort to end indiscriminate logging of wood (deforestation) will be intensified and given priority attention”.

Gov. Douye Diri also reminded the people of the state of the February 14,2024 date for his swearing in as the re-elected Governor of the state, assuring that his second tenure will be based on consolidation and completion of projects, “ I will be taking the Oath of Office for the second time, by the grace of God and the overwhelming desire of the people of Bayelsa State as expressed in your votes on November 11, 2023. On behalf of the hardworking Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, I thank you for renewing our mandate”

“I must, however, emphasize the importance of unity among us. Let us put aside our differences and work hand in hand to build a prosperous and harmonious Bayelsa State. We will actively engage our communities irrespective of our political choices or party divide, listening to their needs and aspirations, and working together to address challenges and create a brighter future for all”.

“Our expectations for a more prosperous and productive 2024 is rooted in our carefully crafted Budget of Sustainable and Shared Prosperity. You may remember that I initially presented a budget proposal of N480,993,632,369.00 to the House. However, the House of Assembly made a revision to N489,443,632,374.00, resulting in a difference of N8,450,000,000.00. This additional funding will be allocated towards the construction of an ultra-modern stadium, an ultra-modern Renal Centre at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital in Okolobiri, the construction of an Administrative Block for the Primary Health Care Board, and other necessary expenditure”.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Speaker and entire Bayelsa State House of Assembly for their careful and prudent involvement in budget consideration, “I am persuaded that together we can achieve greatness and overcome any obstacles that come our way. You have my assurance that we will not disappoint you nor renege on my pledge to work towards a prosperous Bayelsa State that mirrors the hopes and aspirations of our founding fathers.”

“As we step into the year 2024, I assure you of my unwavering commitment to the overall development and well-being of every citizen of Bayelsa State. Our focus will remain on sustaining the achieved progress while embarking on new initiatives that will further elevate our state to greater heights”.

“As we begin this new year, let it be one of progress, hope, love and fulfilment. I am confident that with the collective effort and unwavering support of the people of Bayelsa State, we will achieve our shared vision of a prosperous and inclusive society. I am reminded of the wisdom found in the book of Proverbs: “The horse is prepared for the day of battle, but victory belongs to the Lord.” This verse serves as a good reminder that while we may diligently prepare and plan for the challenges ahead, ultimate victory and success are in the hands of our Heavenly Father. We thus dedicate the state and all our plans to the benevolent hands of the Lord for wisdom and direction”

“Our State Memory Verse for 2024 is derived from the assurance as promised in His word from Jeremiah 33:3: “Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.” May the year 2024 bring joy, prosperity and abundant blessings to every home in Bayelsa State. May this new year be filled with blessings, growth, and success, both individually and collectively. Let us march forward together, prepared for the battles ahead while placing our ultimate trust in the God who brings victory”