Lagos train crash: Tears flow as Corps member victim is buried

It was a day of tears as the remains of Oreoluwa Aina, a 28-year-old National Youth Corps member, who was involved in the Lagos train accident which occurred on Thursday, March 9, have been laid to rest.

Aina was among the six victims who were confirmed dead by the state government.

The late corps member, who was serving with the Curriculum Services Department of the Lagos State Ministry of Education in Alausa was buried on Saturday at Atan cemetery.

A delegation of the state government led by the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo was present at the burial.

Also present were the deceased’s family members and the State Coordinator of NYSC, Yetunde Baderinwa

The passenger train crushed a Lagos State Government staff bus on its way from Ikotun en route to Alausa, the state secretariat, at the PWD area of the state.

The accident happened around 7:00 am.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital has said there are still 43 victims of the train-bus accident on admission within its hospitals.

LASUTH had on Thursday said it received 102 victims of the PWD train-bus crash for treatment.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Adebayo Taofiq, in a tweet on Thursday morning announced that a Lagos State Government staff bus with registration no 04A- 48LA crushed by a moving train at PWD, Ikeja area of Lagos.

He said, “The accident recorded many casualties as the staff bus was fully loaded with govt staff going to the office this morning.”

A statement signed by the Ministry of Health and titled, ‘Updates on the Bus/Train Accident in Lagos as of Sunday, March 12, 2023,’ explained that 53 victims had been discharged.

“A total number of patients/passengers discharged as of Sunday, March 12, 2022, is 53, and the total number of patients on admission as of today is 43.

“LASUTH has 39, General Hospital Odan-Lagos has two, and General Hospital, Gbagada has two.”

The statement also gave an analysis of the distribution of the passengers to some of its hospitals across Lagos after the triage, saying, “Break down of location after triage from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital had 71, GH, Lagos has four victims, GH, Orile-Agege had 10, GH, Gbagada had six and Tollgate Trauma Centre had five of the victims.”

Furthermore, of the six deaths it recorded, two occurred at the site of the accident and four at LASUTH during resuscitation.