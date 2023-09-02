Lagos police, NFIU to tackle financial, electronic crime

ARINZE NWAFOR, GLORIA EZELE

The Lagos State Police Command in collaboration with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has set up a desk aimed at tackling financial and electronic crimes in the state.

Lagos Commissioner of Police, (CP) Idowu Owohunwa said the command’s partnership with the NFIU will provide officers with skills to stay ahead of electronic crime, detect, prevent and successfully prosecute the cases.

Owohunwa who announced the command’s collaboration with the NFIU, also awarded three police officers at the August Strategic Meeting of Lagos Police Officers held at the Police Officers Mess in Ikeja on Thursday.

He said, “The world is changing, crime remains dynamic and any police institution that is worth its salt, and is willing to stay steps ahead of criminal elements must leverage on the opportunities provided by sister agencies, particularly within the realm of intelligence-led activities.

The Lagos CP said the command wrote officially to the Director of the NFIU, Modibbo Hamman Tukur, to form a partnership and leverage the agency to fight financial criminals.

Owohunwa maintained that he sought out the Lagos police command’s partnership with the NFIU due to his experience in working with the agency during his time as the Principal Staff Officer to the then Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase.

“He (Tukur) deployed a team from the NFIU headquarters to come and set up the Lagos state police command desk office that will aid the NFIU liaison in facilitating this relationship.

“He gave us the hardware in terms of the tablets and computer systems to work with,” Owohunwa stated.

The Lagos CP said the command is the first and only State command with an NFIU desk office in Nigeria.

Director of NFIU Lagos Operations, Ephraim Ikeji commended Owohunwa and said that since the NFIU has been collaborating with all agencies involved in anti-money laundering law enforcement, it promises to make the work easier for the Lagos command.

In addition to the command’s collaboration with NFIU, Owohunwa awarded three officers; ISP Osaze Philomena, ISP Bello Adeniyi and ASP Adefunke Adepoju for their dedication to service.

Further, Owohunwa commended all Lagos command DPOs and Area Commanders for their excellent recovery of weapons, arrests of major suspects that have been on the wanted lists, and catching of notorious cultists.

Owohunwa said the command chose to give certificates, cash and other prizes to unsung heroes, including Adepoju and Osaze; a traffic officer, for having a track record of dedication.

The CP also commended Adeniyi and commended his leadership ability and dedication.

Alongside Adeniyi’s certification, Lagos command gifted Adeniyi a Television 42″ Smart TV.