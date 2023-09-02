ASCE Nigeria President tasks civil engineers on infrastructure designs

CHINYERE IKEANYI

President of the Nigeria International Section of American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), Engr. Rasheed Hassan, has urged civil engineers to focus on infrastructure designs and solutions that incorporate resiliency and sustainability.

Engineer Hassan made this plea in Lagos while welcoming members to this year’s Future World Vision Conference held at Radisson Blue Ikeja. The theme of the Conference was: Future World Vision: Infrastructure Reinvented, Redefined, Reimagined”.

He said the plea to the civil engineers became necessary because “since we live in a world that is increasingly unpredictable, the level of uncertainties has never been this alarming”.

Pointing out that there can be many potentially disruptive trends that occur during automation or new materials, he enjoined the civil engineers to think of things like climate change, machine learning and robotic automation “all of which can come together to make the future world a very different place than the one we live today”.

Engineer Hassan, who stated that Future World Vision (FWV) helped civil engineers re-imagine infrastructure so that they can help shape the built world of tomorrow today, added that “FWV informs the decisions we make today by provoking a new understanding of the opportunities and challenges that will shape tomorrow’s built environment”.

He said the conference was to create awareness among built environment professionals, particularly civil engineers, “about the challenging but exciting future that lies ahead”.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Society’s President-Elect as well as the Chairman, Programs and Membership Committee, Engr. Austin Odibi, had said the conference “represents our collective commitment to pushing the boundaries of civil engineering”, pointing out that it is through various discussions at the conference “that we aspire to inspire transformative change in our field”.

Engr. Odibi, who expressed gratitude to the speakers, presenters and panelists invited to share their invaluable expertise and insights, also said: “A special word of appreciation goes to our sponsors and partners, whose unwavering support has made this conference a reality. Your dedication to advancing the civil engineering profession is truly commendable and we are deeply grateful to your collaboration”.

He lauded the efforts of the conference committee members, adding that “their hard work and unwavering commitment behind the scenes have ensured that this event runs smoothly and offers an enriching experience for all participants”.

“Let us embark on this remarkable journey together, fuelled by the vision of a Future World where infrastructure is reimagined and reinvented. May this conference serve as a catalyst for transformative ideas and create lasting impact in our profession”, Engr. Odibi stated.

For a better society