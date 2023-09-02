Fearless, TOR’Q partner on autofest series

Mr Adeniyi Bakare, Head, Strategy, TOR’Q, Mrs. Kanyisola Sangowawa, Asst Branding Manager, Fearless Energy Drink, Mr. Micheal Nwogu, aka Pretty Mike, at a press conference on Thursday in Lagos

Fearless, Rite Foods Energy Drink, and TOR’ Q Autofest on Thursday unveiled plans for car drifters, super bikers, motor mechanics and other players across the automotive industry with an autofest series.

The companies representatives, at a news conference in Lagos, said the event scheduled for Nov. 26 in Lagos, would reward creative and competitive contestants with cash and other prices.

The Managing Director of Rite Foods, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, said the energy drink brand was prepared to reinvigorate the contestants of car drifters and bikers at the event with the theme: “TOR’Q Autofest, the Fearless Showdown”.

This, Adegunwa said, would enable the participants to demonstrate the positive energy associated with the fearless brand in their colourful displays of talent in auto-sports and motorbike racing.

Commenting on the sponsorship, the MD said the premium energy drink would continue to drive initiatives that promote talent to actualise the company’s set goals in sports and entertainment.

“Fearless like it is billed to do with TOR’Q Autofest would make the platform bigger and more thrilling for car drifters, super bikers, and fun seekers.

“The energy drink brand known for its inventiveness and superior marketing activities in the entertainment industry and auto-sports will ignite the passion of the contenders to effusively excite consumers and fun-seekers, while actively showcasing their talent in motorsports,” he said.

Also, Assistant Brand Manager, Fearless Energy Drink, Rite Foods Limited, Ms. Kanyinsola Sangowawa, said the market-leading energy drink would continue to support platforms that resonate with the brand’s DNA.

She stated that the brand would continue to identify with activities that improve lives, innovation, creativity, courageous spirit and the ability to attain success in undertakings.

Sangowawa added that fearless would always refresh its consumers and steer them to stardom, instilling the willpower to do things perceived to be difficult with the boldness it offers.

“Fearless energy drink likes identifying with excellence and things of exceptional qualities which the event will showcase such as displays of supercars, bikers, and lots of consumers’ experience.

“This year’s event will make use of female bikers to preach the gospel of fearlessness to inspire others to do more than what they think they can do.

“There would be musical performances of Nigerian Idol winners, by Progress Chukwuyem and Victory Gbakara, of Seasons respectively 7 and 8 respectively among other activities to drive the event,” she said.

The Strategy, Xhibite Ideas, Organisers, TOR’Q Autofest, Mr. Adeniyi Bakare, commended the Fearless energy drink brand for their immense contribution to the actualisation of the event.

Bakare said the autofest would attract participants across the African continent, thereby making it the biggest of all motorsports in the country, with other side attractions.

“The event is a free event for every fun-lover and entry is by a bottle of Fearless energy drink for a wonderful experience,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the celebrity face of the Autofest is Mr Mike Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng