God First Ministry Inc Marks 34th Anniversary: Bishop Isaac Idahosa reflects on his Extraordinary Journey

In a dazzling celebration of faith and dedication, God First Ministry Inc., under the charismatic leadership of General Overseer, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, commemorated its 34th Anniversary. The vibrant event unfolded at the Illumination Assembly Church Auditorium in Lagos and was a testament to divine guidance, perseverance, and a relentless commitment to God’s work.

An Inspiring Tale of Humble Beginnings

During an exhilarating press interview, Bishop Isaac Idahosa couldn’t contain his excitement as he reminisced about 34 remarkable years of unwavering faith. His journey began with a jaw-dropping story: in 1989, armed with a mere 50 kobo, he laid the foundation for God First Ministry in Niger state. His message rang clear – it’s not about how one starts but the steadfast commitment, focus, persistence, and obedience to God’s calling that truly matters.

The Unstoppable Power of Grace

Bishop Idahosa highlighted that grace is the driving force behind the miraculous. It attracts destiny, propels individuals to greatness, and brings God’s favor into their lives. This divine grace has transformed God First Ministry into a global spiritual powerhouse, all while making it look effortless.

From the Pulpit to Politics: A Thrilling Transition

In an unexpected twist, Bishop Idahosa ventured from the pulpit into the realm of politics. Contrary to those who labeled politics a “dirty game,” he accepted the challenge. He recounted a pivotal conversation with His Excellency Dr. Kwankwaso about potentially working as a running mate. Little did he know that he would ultimately become the running mate himself.

Promoting Unity and a Shared Vision

Throughout his political journey, Bishop Idahosa has remained a beacon of unity, peace, and shared vision for Nigeria. He demonstrated that the transition from ministry to politics can be a harmonious journey toward a brighter future.

A Life Story That Inspires

Bishop Isaac Idahosa’s life story is a thrilling narrative of faith, passion, and an unwavering commitment to God’s calling. It serves as a reminder that obstacles can be overcome with grace and courage.

A man whose life has been dedicated to spreading light, hope and unwavering faith. His life is a testament to the boundaries love and grace of God. He has impacted lives across the continent. He is the guiding light, illuminating the path of countless individuals who have had the privileged to cross his path.

Bishop Isaac Idahosa is not a mere leader from a pulpit, he is a mentor, a prophet and the embodiment of unwavering faith. His influence reaches far beyond the confines of a sermon.

As Bishop Idahosa marks its 34th Anniversary, guests from across the globe joined him to appreciate God’s Faithfulness to his ministry, Hon. M.B. Shehu was a guest from Kano state. Bishop Theophilus Taiwo Ajose, special adviser to the state CAN Chairman, among others.

Married to Christy Idahosa with two children, Christabel and Osagie Idahosa.

He could not forget to mention and appreciate his principal, The National Leader of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso PhD for his support and courage who sent some representatives on this day of our 34th Anniversary.

