Navy hands over five ‘Tantita security’ men to Lagos police, accuse them of oil theft

ARINZE NWAFOR

The Nigerian Navy has handed over five ‘Tantita security shirt-wearing suspects of oil theft and an outboard engine to the Lagos police for further investigation, Friday.

The commander of NNS Beecroft, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga handed over the suspects along with the engine and requested the police find out the identity of other fleeing suspects.

Oguntuga said the navy initially arrested four men as it responded to a distress call from members of the Itolu community of Ibeju Lekki who had heard gunshots.

The four suspects, including Asonja Goddey (28), Obajimi OluwaSeyifunmi (38), Awoowo Aribo (35) and Oluwadaisi Balogun (40), wore black t-shirts with a Tantita security services insignia and “attempted to forcefully collect an outboard engine,” the naval commander stated.

The navy arrested the fifth suspect, Owoyele Omotuyi, who showed up at the naval post and requested the release of the suspects.

According to Oguntuga, the fifth suspect presented a false identity card and claimed to be a chief security officer at Tantita Security Services.

However, Daily Champion asked the naval commander, who was accompanied by the Lagos commissioner of police, CP, Idowu Owohunwa, whether Tantita Security Services has officially reached out to the Nigerian Navy to either disavow the suspects or confirm the men are their officers.

Owohunwa responded by saying that is what the police would find out during its investigation.

Oguntuga said the navy discovered suspected stolen crude oil in 11 different 1,000L Geepee tanks after its officers followed the trail of other suspects who fled by water upon the signal of the arrested Tantita security men.

“After this arrest, the (naval) men now realised that these (suspect Tantita security) men are part of a group escorting a wooden boat. (The suspects) beckoned on two flying boats and a wooden boat to come over and all of a sudden, they altered course and took off,” Oguntuga said.

Oguntuga promised the navy are currently after the suspects who fled on two flying boats and a wooden boat and would “fish them out” working together with the Lagos police.

The Lagos CP, Owohunwa, said the command would take in the suspects and exhibits and work with the navy to get to the root of the case.

Owohunwa appreciated Oguntuga and proceeded to sign the transfer documents.