Lagos PDP positioned to win forthcoming general elections – Aivoji

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State chapter, Hon. Philip Olabode Aivoji, has said that with the competence, capacity and vision of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and other candidates for the Governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections, the party in Lagos State was strategically favoured to win the forthcoming general elections.

Hon. Aivoji, who made these remarks during the party’s General Assembly held at its Ikeja state secretariat on Wednesday, noted that all the party’s candidates were not only ready to carry out the mandate of the people when elected, but were also interested in actualising the party’s resolve to restore and rebuild the country

He stated that the party was prepared to leverage on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government’s maladministration of induced poverty, general state of insecurity, monumental level of corruption, deplorable level of infrastructure, rising unemployment and a collapsed economy to win the forthcoming elections.

The Lagos PDP chairman noted that the party was going into the elections with a history of performance and legacy achievements, stressing that during the PDP’s 16 years in power, the party not only gave Nigerians good governance, but also strengthened democratic institutions in order to add value to the people in an unprecedented move.

Aivoji further added that the PDP made the country the fastest growing economy in Africa and the biggest economy on the continent during its 16 years in power.

He enjoined the party members to join hands and win the various elections to rescue the country from the APC government’s bad leadership

The PDP chieftain used the occasion to commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for putting in place necessary measures to ensure the success of the polls, but reiterated the party’s strong objection to Lagos State INEC’s desire to engage the services of a core loyalist of the APC, Mr. Musiliu Akinsaya’s Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee for the distribution of election materials and personnel across the state as this would compromise the integrity of the elections.

“The Lagos State INEC must preserve the sanctity of the elections and ensure there is no room for any form of electoral malpractices as we wish to note that Mr. Akinsanya (a.k.a. Oluomo) remained a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and had held solidarity rallies for the party and its presidential candidate, which ultimately disqualified his organization from handling such sensitive assignment”, he said.

Speaking at the event, a former Minister of Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Dr. Bimbola Ogunkelu, described Alhaji Atiku as a tested leader and appealed to the people to cast their votes for him and all other PDP candidates, stressing that the future of the country under Alhaji Atiku would witness a greater level of development in all areas of life with the implementation of his 5-Point agenda, which would impact in an unprecedented manner on the life of the people.

The former minister stressed that the last eight years of the APC administration had been abysmal failure and assured Nigerians that the incoming PDP administration would give purposeful leadership and return the country on the path of glory.

In his own remarks, a former state chairman of the party, Navy Commander Tunji Shelle (rtd), counselled the party members and the electorate in general to ensure they troop out en mass e on the election days and cast their votes for the PDP, adding that they must, however, refuse to be intimidated by members of the APC.

Highlights of the event that drew thousands of party members from the 20 Local Government Areas of the state were the pledge of solidarity supports to the party and presentation of the PDP flag to members of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) by the state chairman, Hon. Aivoji; official identification and offer of supports by the entire members of the Lagos State Arewa Women Forum, the National Youths and Students Movement (NYSM) and the Youths Grassroot Movement (YGM).

