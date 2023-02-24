Isa Abdulmumin replaces Osita Nwanisobi as CBN new spokesman

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday announced the appointment of Mr Isa Abdulmumin as the Acting Director of Corporate Communications Department of the apex bank.

Abdulmumin’s appointment followed the retirement of Mr Osita Nwanisobi as the Director.

Abdulmumin, a Deputy Director, who has been in the service of the bank for several years, is reputed to be a hard working and efficient professional and a media personality.

Nwanisobi had taken over in October 2020 when his predecessor, Isaac Okorafor, retired from service

He had served as a special assistant to the Financial System Stability (FSS) Deputy Governor between 2009 and 2011 and also as a Special Assistant to the Corporate Services Deputy Governor from 2001 to 2009.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline