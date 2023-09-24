Lagos lawmakers assess Tinubu’s 100 days in office, demand more palliatives

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly have commended the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his achievements in the first 100 days in office.

The lawmakers who took turns to assess the President administration in the last 100 days during a last week’s plenary, noted the President’s effort to ensure the economy is stabilised in spite of fuel subsidy removal.

They also pleaded that the palliative to cushion the effect of subsidy removal is equitably distributed, noting that those who genuinely deserved it should benefit.

Hon. Femi Saheed who raised the issue under ‘Matter of urgent Public Importance’ expressed his satisfaction with the Tinubu administration stating that “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be commended for the various achievements in Nigeria since he became President.

Citing the President’s achievements, Hon. Saheed said, “The plan to build 57 Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, sources in the country to alleviate the fuel hike will also assist the economic situation of Nigerians.

“President Tinubu has opened Nigeria as a platform for business investment and for foreign investors,” adding that Tinubu should be commended to continue his good work.

Hon. Akinsanya Nureni, who supported his colleague, noted that the palliatives being distributed all over the country should get to the grassroot.

Hon. Adewale Temitope also commended President Tinubu especially on issues of transportation and the plans to increase minimum wage.

“I also congratulate the President on his appointment as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States,” he maintained.

Also contributing, Hon. Olumoh Sa’ad Lukman appreciated God for giving Nigeria a leader with listening ears like President Tinubu.

“The President has been true to his words to include the youth in his cabinet by appointing the youth in ministerial and other positions, ” he said.

Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Adedamola Kasunmu, maintained that since the swearing-in of President Tinubu, the country has enjoyed a positive leadership.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, while commending the lawmakers who applauded the President, added: “When people are appreciated they tend to do more and in the case of Mr. President, there has been changes in all sectors of the country.”

“The country is witnessing the achievements of President Tinubu. We should ensure that people who are in need of the palliative enjoy it the most; in terms of input in transportation, health, agriculture and education.” Obasa maintained.