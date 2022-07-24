Champion Newspapers Limited
Lagos Lawmaker alleged to be Involved in Certificate Forgery 

Honourable Mosunmola Sangodara representing Surulere constituency 2 has been alleged  to be involved in faking her credentials.

 

 

It was discovered that the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker got into certificate forgery for the purpose of election.

 

 

The fakery was exposed in the form Sangodara submitted to INEC, where it was found that her graduation date from her tertiary institution does not add up with the date she got exemption letter not to participate in the mandatory NYSC programme.

 

 

Also, the lawmaker’s name couldn’t be found on the list of the graduating students for the year she claimed she left the school.

 

According to investigations, her certificate was presented before the school authority who denied issuing such and declared it as fake.

 

The act of committing forgery and perjury is a punishable offence under the Law. Some people are of the opinion that it will be an appreciated move if the right authorities swing into action in taking this case seriously so as to deter others from indulging in the same act.

