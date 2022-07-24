Cash Transfer: Hope rises for over 21,400 girls in Katsina

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

There is a ray of hope for over 21, 400 adolescent school girls from poor and vulnerable households in Katsina State receiving Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) support soon.

This optimism was expressed in Katsina yesterday by the Katsina State Project Coordinator of Adolescent Girls initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project, Mustapha Shehu, during visit to Katsina State Operation Coordinating Unit (SOCU)of National Social Safety-Net Programme.

Shehu, who led the team from the Federal Office of AGILE on the visit, hinted that the AGILE project would soon commence disbursement of the CCT to the beneficiaries.

The State Project noted that the visit was to strengthen their long existing partnership, adding that his offce mined beneficiaries’ names from the SOCU Social Register of Poor and Vulnerable Households.

Shehu also assured their commitment to support man-power development programme of SOCU and other areas of development.

According to him, AGILE had reserved two slots in research training billed to commence immediately for SOCU staff.

He disclosed that the team from the federal AGILE was in Katsina to check the level of implementation of the programme across the state.

In his response, SOCU State Coordinator, Aliyu Isa Girka, expressed appreciation to AGILE for finding SOCU data worthy in the implementation of the project.

Girka said that the Social Register served as a platform for the poor and vulnerable households to access support but it would be worthless if not utilized.

He stressed that data would remained open for AGILE to access, noting that the essence of the Register was to put smiles on the faces of beneficiaries.