Lagos hospital sealed for engaging unlicenced expatriates apologises

A Lagos-based health care centre – Vedic Lifecare Hospital, which was recently shut down by the government for engaging the services of expatriate medical practitioners who were not licenced to practice in the country, has apologised to Nigerians and concerned authorities.

The hospital, in a statement issued on Monday and signed by its head of operations, Tosan Omoghomi, blamed the inability of the concerned three expatriate doctors to receive their certificate of registration from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to “reasons beyond its control.”

It, however, said the affected doctors have between 20 and 30 years of experience as duly qualified medical practitioners and that between October 29 when the hospital was sealed and Monday, the certificates of the three doctors have been duly granted by the MDCN.

The statement added that having fully complied with the country’s regulations, “efforts are in top gear to be reopened for operation very soon”.

The statement reads in part: “Vedic Lifecare Hospital is committed to the highest standards of professionalism and ethics and would never jeopardise the health and wellbeing of any of our patients by engaging unqualified personnel. We have a strong relationship with the MDCN, HEFAMAA and the Lagos State Ministry of Health and have worked very closely with them in the past, most recently being during the COVID 19 pandemic where we served as one of the government certified isolation and treatment centres.

“We have learnt the lessons which the recent developments have offered and have received the admonition of the Ministry of Health and HEFAMAA in good faith. We apologise to the public and assure every Nigerian of our commitment to improved service delivery and healthcare to all our patients. We would never compromise on our values or engage in, consent to or participate in any scheme that compromises the health and safety of our patients regardless of the limitations and circumstance.”

But in its reaction to the development, the Lagos State’s Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAAMA), which sealed the hospital, said the situation is “still undergoing review”.

In a response to PREMIUM TIMES’ enquiry on the matter, HEFAMAA’s spokesperson, Uthman Ayokunle, simply wrote, “The matter is still under review”.

Backstory

On October 31, HEFAMAA issued a statement that it sealed the hospital “for engaging three foreign doctors and a nurse with unverified certificates and without licenses from any professional body.”

According to the statement, which was equally signed by Mr Ayokunle, some Nigerian health facilities were found to be engaging “Foreign-Based Transient Medical Doctors (FBTMD)” who the agency accused of “sneaking into the country to provide medical care to patients and perform medical procedures within a short period of time before returning to their countries.”

The chairman of the agency, Yemisi Solanke-Koya, said the concerns are about “whether the facilities where the FBTMDs provide medical care are registered with and meet the standards required by HEFAMAA; whether the FBTMDs themselves possess the requisite credentials and experience required to practice the designated specialties they travel to the state for and whether the provisions made for the realm of continuity of care of the patients when the FBTMDs leave the state meet the standard of care.”

Mrs Solanke-Koya, however, warned that hospitals in the state should desist from using foreigners “whose certificates and licenses have not been verified by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).”

