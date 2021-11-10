Ohanaeze Congratulates Soludo as Governor-elect

by Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

Following the INEC declaration of Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo as the winner of the fiercely contested Anambra state 2021 governorship election,

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has congratulated the victorious Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR on his well-deserved victory as the governor-elect of Anambra State in the November 6, 2021 governorship election.

In a congratulatory message signed and issued by the Ohanaeze National Publicity Secretary, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, the apex Igbo association also warmly commended the incumbent “Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willy Obiano and the good people of Anambra State for the smooth conduct of the election. We are delighted that the people of Anambra State, in spite of the obvious challenges, have demonstrated an exceptional degree of maturity and wisdom in managing the emotions, anxieties, conflicts, trepidations and excitements that go with such a highly celebrated governorship election.”

He also added that” Our immense gratitude goes to the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff and indeed all the security operatives for the efficient services they rendered for the success of the governorship election. A special commendation goes to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission, NEC,for transparency, non-interference and upholding the will of the good people of Anambra State.”

Ohanaeze expressed delight with the sterling quality of the governor electIt stating that ” It is heart-warming that Soludo has a track record of accomplishments as the former governor and chairman of the board of directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Member of the British Department for International Development’s International Advisory Group; renowned author, consultant to the World Bank; United Nations Economic Commission for Africa; United Nations Development Programme; Nigerian Economic Advisory Committee; Professor of Economics at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Oxford; Cambridge; among others.”

The Ohanaeze spoesman recalled that “As the Chairman, Committee on Planning and Strategy of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Soludo displayed robust intellectual prowess, creativity, organizational skill, prudence, vision, diligence and character comeliness.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor reminds Soludo the age-long strategic place of Anambra State in Igbo Land and hopes that his sterling pedigree will add extra-ordinary value to social economics of the State.”

“While we commend all the audacious sons and daughters of Anambra State who had contested for the governorship of the State at various levels of the exercise for their sportsmanship, we urge Soludo to exhibit large heart, magnanimity and statesmanship in his public dispositions as the next governor,”Ohaneze avised