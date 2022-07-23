Lagos Govt. urged to cultivate virile road safety culture

The Lagos State Government has been implored to cultivate virile road culture by ensuring the promotion of safe crossing of pedestrians on roads with the installation of adequate and proper signages that would attract the attention of drivers to give way to pedestrians at zebra crossing for safe passage.

The Managing Director of Cited Development Limited (CDL), Captain Dayo Ogunleye, who made these remarks during the public presentation of ‘S-Pass Illuminated Bollard Zebra Crossing’ at Oregun, Lagos recently, said that the lack of visibility or dullness of the current markings overtime impairs their visibility to the motorists and the pedestrians.

He explained that it was in a bid to address the shortcomings of the zebra crossing markings that his company decided to introduce the internationally recognized S-Pass Illuminated Bollard Zebra Crossing for installation on various roads in the Lagos metropolis.

Ogunleye described the introduction of the S-Pass Illuminated Bollard Zebra Crossingas researchers’ efforts at further making crossings safer for the pedestrians and other road users.

The CDL boss stressed that apart from the innovation’s creation of a blue illuminous markings lining the pedestrian crossing that would attract drivers’ attention and prompt them to slow down, the visual would be made easier through the contrast of colours in the daylight, thereby making pedestrians zebra crossing more safer.

Ogunleye, who particularly called on the Lagos State Government to partner with the company for the installation of the innovation on various roads in the Lagos metropolis, described the project as his company’s humble contributions to road safety in Lagos State in particular and Nigeria in general.

In his remarks, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Fredrick Oladeinde, represented by the ministry’s Director, Transport Policy and Coordination, Mr Dipeolu Rotimi, commended the management of Cited Development Limited for its research efforts aimed at finding solutions towards the improvement of roads safety for motorists, commuters and pedestrians, adding that the ministry was quite appreciative of the company’s enormous contributions in cultivating a virile road safety culture in the state.

He further added that the ministry would continue to give active support and cooperation to individuals and organisations with the willingness to enhance road safety and public transportation in the state with a view to ensuring enabling environment that would be conducive for their activities.

