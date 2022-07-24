Casualties as Biafra group clashes with Cameroonian soldiers

Five members of the Rapid d’intervention Battalion (BIR), a Cameroonian military unit, have been reportedly killed by separatists suspected to be militant members of the Biafra Nations League, BnL.

The personnel of a CameroonIan military unit were said to have invaded the camp of the Biafra group on Saturday morning.

Reports say that men of the BIR, before invading the camp, took down two wooden poles with Biafran flags at about two kilometers away from the separatist camp as at 9 o’clock in the morning in Isangele but were swiftly resisted by the separatist militants.

The separatist militants were said to have first opened fire on the soldiers and killed five officers while it lost one man.

Residents who heard gunshots have reportedly fled their communities for safety.

Local reporters gathered that two military drone cameras were seen flying round the communities yesterday evening before the attack this morning.

The leader of BnL Bakassi Chapter, Ita Bassey confirmed the incident to newsmen. He said that the camp of a self defense partner group was invaded by Cameroon forces this morning.

He said the Cameroonian forces came with three gunboats but did not fire a shot until the boys opened fire on them, “they thought that nobody was in the camp, they wanted to go and take all the arms and ammunition but met their waterloo. As the boys opened fire on them a few kilometers from the camp.”

