2023: I will expose what happened in PDP soon – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said he will reveal all that has transpired in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) very soon.

Wike stated this in a terse tweet on Saturday evening.

He wrote: “I will speak soon and Nigerians will know the truth of all that has transpired in the PDP in recent times.”

Recall that on Friday, Atiku Abubakar the PDP presidential candidate for the 2023 election, spoke about why he didn’t choose Wike as his running mate.

Reacting to the controversy surrounding the choice of his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, Atiku said on Arise TV that he only picked who he felt could deliver among the nominees that were presented to him.

Atiku said, “I didn’t reject Wike, I picked who can deliver.”

For a better society