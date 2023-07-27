Champion Newspapers Limited
Lagos govt restructures MDAs for effective delivery

By Editor
IBRAHIM QUADRI
Lagos  State Government on Wednesday said it has restructured some Ministries , Agencies  and  Departments for improved performance and effective service delivery in the state.
The statement to this effect was signed by the Head of Service  Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola in a circular dated 25 July 2023.
In the circular, Mr Okunola said the ministries affected are Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs; Office of Special Adviser on Education and Ministry of Education. These ministries  are hereby renamed.
Okunola said in the circular  that the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs will now be called Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy affairs and office of  rural development  while office of the Special Adviser on Education will now be called  Ministry of Tertiary  Education thereby being separated from the Ministry of Education which will now be called Ministry of Basic Education.
The Head of Service  in the circular also noted that the Office of Civic Engagement will now be two departments namely  Office of Civic Engagement  and  Political and Legislative Bureau while Central  Internal Audit Department will now be called Office Internal Audit.
