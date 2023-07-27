Lagos govt restructures MDAs for effective delivery

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government on Wednesday said it has restructured some Ministries , Agencies and Departments for improved performance and effective service delivery in the state.

The statement to this effect was signed by the Head of Service Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola in a circular dated 25 July 2023.

In the circular, Mr Okunola said the ministries affected are Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs; Office of Special Adviser on Education and Ministry of Education. These ministries are hereby renamed.

Okunola said in the circular that the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs will now be called Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy affairs and office of rural development while office of the Special Adviser on Education will now be called Ministry of Tertiary Education thereby being separated from the Ministry of Education which will now be called Ministry of Basic Education.

The Head of Service in the circular also noted that the Office of Civic Engagement will now be two departments namely Office of Civic Engagement and Political and Legislative Bureau while Central Internal Audit Department will now be called Office Internal Audit.