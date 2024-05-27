Lagos govt dismisses CBD officers over extortion

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government on Monday disclosed that two officers of the Central Business Districts were dismissed for extorting traders in the course of their duties within one year.

Also, a total number of 833 vehicles and 49 tricycles were arrested and prosecuted for various traffic offences within CBD in the year under review.

Hon. Bola Lawal-Olumegbon, the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on CBD, made the disclosure during the ongoing Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the first one year of the second term in office of the Governor, at Alausa, Ikeja.

CBD was created by the Lagos State Government in 2008 to address the challenges of infrastructure maintenance and provide a conducive environment within all areas designated as Central Business Districts in the State.

According to the Governor’s aide, the two officers that were dismissed was because they collected money from traders, noting the agency is not a revenue generating agency but people get arrested.

Lawal-Olumegbon said: “Central Business District has already commenced full operations in the Ikeja Business District with the deployment of enforcement officers to control traffic at strategic points.

“As part of programme to introduce and sensitize the Ikeja environs of the commencement of full operations, the office engages in continuous public enlightenment and sensitization within the Ikeja CBD and we regularly hold series of consultative meetings with stakeholders to make the office operations within the axis seamless.

“Plans are on the way to extend operations to Apapa and other places designed to be Central Business District such as Surulere and Eti-Osa.”

She added: “During the period under review, a total of 833 vehicles and 49 tricycles were arrested and prosecuted accordingly for various traffic offences ranging from illegal parking, illegal U-turn, obstruction, one-way and obstruction of traffic.

“Four persons arrested and prosecuted for assaulting our operatives at CBD in the discharge of their duties. Two CBD operatives were disciplined by dismissal for extortion”.

Commenting on the fire incident that occurred at Lagos Island where billions of naira was lost, she said: “The government understands the pain and uncertainty that many of you are feeling right now, and I want you to know that you are not alone. The government is here to support you, every step of the way as we rebuild and recover from this disaster.

“I want to assure you that the government is fully committed to ensuring the safety and integrity of our buildings in the affected area. That is why we have initiated rigorous integrity test and in some cases, the necessary decision to pull down buildings that pose a risk to public safety.

“While this may result in temporary suspension of commercial activities, please understand that it is being done with the utmost concern for public safety and well-being”.

