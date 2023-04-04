Lagos First Lady donates sick bay to Dolphin Junior High School

Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on Monday handed over a modern sick bay to Dolphin Junior High School in the Simpson area of Lagos Island, saying the facility represents the commitment of the state government to the welfare and well-being of students in the state.

The First Lady, it would be recalled, had on December 6, 2021, visited the school in furtherance of the global 16 days of advocacy against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) to sensitize the students on the menace of sexual abuse and harassment within the academic environment.

The advocacy visit also afforded the First Lady the opportunity of donating some educational equipment including laptops, industrial cooking gas, and materials on SGBV to the school.

As part of the activities, the school leadership had urged the First Lady to help in facilitating a sick bay in order to take care of the health of students within the academic environment, especially to administer basic life support treatment in the event of injuries and other urgent medical needs.

Speaking at the handing over, the First Lady said she was excited that the sick bay was now a reality and that medical personnel attached to the facility would be able to swiftly move to save lives in the event of medical emergencies.

“I am excited that we have delivered this project through a partnership between the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, and other stakeholders.

“The welfare and well-being of our students are paramount to the administration of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and no stone will be left untouched to ensure that we replicate the modern sick bay in all our public schools,” the First Lady said.

In his remarks, the Principal of the school, Mr. Taiwo Akinlabi expressed profound appreciation to the First Lady, saying the facility will be properly utilized for the intended purpose.

He said the students were indeed appreciative of the kind gesture of the First Lady, saying the sick bay would go a long way in helping to safeguard the health of students.

