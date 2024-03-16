Lagos-based coach to swim across Third Mainland Bridge for mental health campaign 

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

A Lagos-based swim coach, Samuel Akinrodoye, intends to swim the full length of the Third Mainland Bridge from Oworonshoki to Adeniji Adenle in a campaign to increase mental health awareness.

Akinrodoye, the Chief Executive Officer of Ocean28 Swimming Academy, said the swimming feat is his initiative to increase awareness about depression and suicide prevention.

Popularly known as Coach Dreh, Akinrodoye, in a statement, on Friday, stated that his advocacy for mental health awareness is supported by the Lagos State WaterWays Authority (LASWA).

The swim coach pointed out that he was inspired to perform the feat out of concern for the increased incidence of depression and the suicides that have taken place from the Third Mainland Bridge and had led to the loss of lives.

Akinrodoye said, “Over the month, we have accumulated data on suicide and depression, and it is alarming.

“A huge percentage of the successful and failed attempts happened at the Third Mainland Bridge, which is why we chose Third Mainland Bridge as a location for the awareness.”

The swim coach said he aims to raise awareness about people’s problems and encourage conversation on mental health.

The swim coach highlighted his decision to engage in a task as demanding as swimming the length of the Third Mainland Bridge as a reflection of efforts to address the depressing statistics of past suicide attempts on the bridge.