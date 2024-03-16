Bus driver gifts Soludo N50,000 over road reconstruction

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

A bus driver, Mr Uchechukwu Dike has presented a cash gift of about N50,000 to Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo in appreciation of his massive infrastructural projects in the state in a space of 24 months.

This was the highlight of Soludo’s ongoing project inspection tour of projects being done in Onitsha on Friday.

Though Dike’s first approach was stalled by the governor’s security detail, his resilience paved way for him to reach the governor to present his cash gift.

Speaking at the event, the driver expressed happiness that despite the massive infrastructure being put in place by Soludo, he was yet to borrow any money from anywhere since he took over the mantle of leadership.

Soludo who will be marking his second anniversary as governor on Sunday, 17th March, 2024 has been greatly applauded for his infrastructural development in the state.

Appreciating the gift, the governor said: “They say nobody rejects money, and I will not reject this one. I deeply appreciate this gesture, but I will rather say that this money will multiply in million folds for you.”

The governor blessed the money and handed it back to the driver who was being hailed by his colleagues.