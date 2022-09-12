Lady Ada Chukwudozie bags  ‘Esteemed  award ‘for continuous support to indigenous fashion industry

UGO AMADI

Lady Ada Chukwudozie ,Group Executive Director of Dozzy Oil and Gas has received a distinguished excellence award for her continuous support to the indigenous fashion industry at the Eko Hotel and suites Lagos.

His imperial Majesty , Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; (Ọjájá II) ,Oni of Ife who presented the award to her at the event filled with highly Distinguished Nigerian, thanked lady Ada Chukwudozie for her incessant and unflinching support to the fashion industry and encouraged the fashion designers to promote Adire fabric and other made in Nigeria products.

According to him Nigerians are a bundle of talent and they need to be encouraged and supported. We appreciate Nigerians who go all the way to invest in made in Nigeria products.

He encouraged the youth to take up fashion industry with pride and added that the award was “a modest way ‘of extolling the brilliant contributions of individuals who supports the industry

Receiving the award ,elated Lady Ada Chukwudozie affirmed her commitment to continuously support the fashion sector.

According to her ‘’ I am delighted to receive this honorary award from His imperial Majesty ,it really shows that our little efforts is being recognized. I will continue to be a leading light in supporting the fashion industry.

Lady Ada Chukwudozie has made a name for herself in the oil and gas sectors and recently and she emerged as the Chairman of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria, MAN, South East Chapter.

She is a visionary and astute business woman and she holds a B.S.Chem from the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu and Master’s degree in Business Administration. She is an alumnus of the prestigious Lagos Business School, and expert in strategy and business development with experience spanning over 25 years in the petroleum industry

She brought zest, professionalism and international best practice into the business and in no time positioned Dozzy Group as a leader and emerging indigenous company that took advantage of the local content initiative and deregulation policy of the Nigerian Government.

She nurtured the company to a remarkable success. Dozzy Group has today established itself as a leading conglomerate in Nigeria with well structured, functional and efficiently managed companies and a staff strength of over 1000 personnel.

Lady Ada, being a woman of many parts, is the Publisher of Vogue Afrique Magazine, a glamorous publication that focuses on lifestyle, events and fashion. She is the founder of the Association of Professional Women on Rural Development (PWORD) in a bid to promote the course of women and position them for greater societal impact.

In recognition of her selfless commitment towards the development of Nigerian economy and humanity, various national and international organisations have bestowed on her several honours and accolades. These include:United Nations Youth Ambassador for Peace, Fellow of the Institute of Directors Nigeria (IOD)., National Council member of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).,Executive Council member of Onitsha Chamber of Commerce Anambra State.,Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Club International, 2005.Honorary Special Marshall, Head Quarters FRSC, Abuja, 2001

She is a mentor to numerous women and continues to inspire by being actively involved in conferences and lectures

Under her watch Dozzy Oil has grown to become a leading conglomerate and house hold name in oil and gas sector .