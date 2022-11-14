Lack of funds: Abuja Light mass transit rail abandoned 4 years after commissioning

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Abuja Light mass transit rail designed to convey passengers from its Metro station at Wuye District to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, operated few months after the official commissioning but abandoned for almost four years now.

The Deputy Managing Director of a Chinese Firm handling the project, Mr. Jack Liwo who disclosed this at the weekend when the Senate Committee on FCT visited the project site, said apart from vandalism that has caused a huge set back to the project, unavailability of funds is another challenge.

This has voided the planned resumption of the rail mass transit services, as there have not been enough funds to complete the project.

Recall that the Abuja Light Rail project phase 1 was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018.

Liwo who appealed to members of the Committee to facilitate release of funds for the prompt completion of the project and resumption of the rail services, noted that some of the stations, located at Abuja metro, Kukwaba 1, Kukwaba 11, Wupa, Idu, Bassanjiwa and the Airport have suffered serious vandalism.

Liwo stated that some of the vandalized rail equipment need to be imported and replaced for the project to be completed as expected.

While assuring that the Chinese Government will remain committed to its part of the agreement in providing the needed support, he also affirmed that once funds are made available, the rail services could commence within few months.

Reacting to the development, Chairman of the Committee who led other members to the site, Senate Smart Adeyemi decried the continued waste of public funds by abandoning such people-oriented projects.

Adeyemi who assured that the Senate would make frantic efforts to ensure that the rail services commence within the remaining few months of this present administration, also warned that accountability will be demanded from all relevant stakeholders managing the project.

According to him, while Nigerians deserve a commensurate value for every public fund disbursed, he also warned that every act of sabotage on the project will be sanctioned by National Assembly.

