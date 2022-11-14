Aliyu warned fish farmers to desist from using indiscriminate chemicals on water bodies

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr Rama Tijjani Aliyu, has appealed to fish farmers in the Territory to desist from using indiscriminate chemicals on water bodies because of the hazardous consequences it can have on the environment and human health.

In particular, the Minister also urge fish farmers to work with the extension officers of the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat of the FCT Administration to realize the objective of boosting fish production as a mean of achieving sustainable food and nutrition security.

Dr Aliyu who made this appeal in her keynote address, at the flag-off ceremony and distribution of assorted inputs to fish farmers over the weekend,

distributed assorted fishery inputs to about 2,000 individuals and fishery cooperative groups from the six area councils of the Territory.

She acknowledged that, in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s quest to diversify the economy through agriculture, the fisheries and aquaculture sub-sector was one of the fastest growing agricultural ventures in Nigeria contributing significantly to Nigeria in terms of employment generation, poverty alleviation, foreign exchange earnings and as a source of raw materials for the animal feeds industry.

The inputs distributed include fish tanks, feeds, smoking kilns, fishing nets, hooks and liners, cold storage facilities, fish drugs, and fingerlings.

The minister said; “With records showing an increasing global demand for fish which is largely due to its nutritional and health benefits, we see the fish sector as having the capacity to accommodate and empower the teeming population of young educated youths who are trooping into the FCT for white collar jobs which are not readily available”.

Despite being faced with the challenges of a rapidly growing population, Aliyu noted that the FCT Administration has nonetheless been working hard to provide the enabling environment for all to operate and earn meaningful sources of livelihood.

In the words of the Minister: “It is against this backdrop that the FCT Administration sustained its support programmes which have resulted in the development of the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

“It is heartwarming to note that the Aquaculture and Trades Centre, Kuka which was constructed and commissioned in 2022 is delivering on the set objectives.

“So far, the center has trained and empowered over 1000 youth and women whose products are sold at different markets within and outside the FCT”.

She revealed that the Administration has embarked on the sensitization and training of fish farmers in the six area councils to promote the production of other fish varieties other than the popular catfish as a strategy to further harness the opportunities in the sector.

In his remarks, the Mandate Secretary Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Mallam Abubakar Ibrahim, reiterates the secretariat’s commitment to introduce innovations in the fishery and aquaculture sector, stating that the secretariat has widened its scope of support from not only the provision of inputs but also to building the capacities of fish farmers so that they can easily transit from household production to commercial production.

In his words, “the secretariat has been making efforts to promote products in new and more commercially viable fish varieties such as Tilapia.

“In achieving this objective, the synergy with stakeholders such as the Catfish Producers Association of Nigeria (CATPAN) has been strengthened. We have in collaboration with the association encouraged fish farmers to organize themselves into cooperatives to make it easy to access government support programmes.”

The mandate Secretary noted that the nation’s capital is endowed with huge natural fisheries resources, as evidenced by its intricate network of rivers, streams, natural and man-made dams.

Ibrahim revealed that within the past year, the secretariat has trained more than 2,600 fish farmers across the six area councils of the Territory.

Responding on behalf of the recipients, the president of, the FCT Fish farmers Association, Mr Snday Musa Onoja appreciated the FCT Administration for sustaining its support programmes which have resulted in the development of the Fisheries and Aquaculture sector in the Territory.

This move, he said has increased the output of their farm products and added a huge value change in the economy as well as creating jobs for both women and youth in Abuja.

Onoja assured that the distributed inputs will be used judiciously for the purpose it was given.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline