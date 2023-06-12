Labour Party vows to outs APC in Imo state come November 11, 2023 Guber Election in the state 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Labour Party has vowed that it would outs the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Government in Imo state come November 2023 Governorship election in the state

To actualize this dream, the party has begun the process of reconciling all aggrieved members and factions of the party in the state.

The newly inaugurated state chairman of the party, Mr Calistus Ihejiagwa, assured that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be swept away from the state in that election

Speaking shortly after his inauguration Sunday, the Chairman boosted that the Labour Party would surely wrestle out power from the APC in the state

Ihejiagwa, said, ” the doors of the party are now open to bring back all members of the party who are ready to work for the success of the party at the elections.”

According to him, ” the party is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that APC Government which had misruled the state is sacked from the state “

He said ” we have begun the reconciliation process of bringing back all our leaders and members into the fold. All our members who have genuine reasons would be given due attention.”

“We are committed to taking over Imo State government house.” he stressed pointing out that ” APC has brought pains and sufferings to the people of the state.”

He further said that the party is genuinely engaging everybody who needs to be talked to. The ultimate goal is for the Labour Party to take over government.”

While inaugurating the State Working Committee at the party secretariat, the party South East Zonal chairman, Innocent Okeke, charged them to work to deepen the party in 305 wards in the state.

Okeke said that the LP is masses driven, saying that LP’s chances of winning the November 11 governorship election were dependent on its level of acceptance by the electorate.

He said that the party had a quality candidate in Athan Achonu, adding that with the LP’s manifesto, the people of the state were ready to entrust their mandate in the candidate of the party.