Assent into Law of Judicial Officers Retirement Age to 70..Federal Lawmaker Hon Iduma Igariwey extols President Tinubu 

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

The re-elected Federal Lawmaker representing Afikpo and Edda Federal Constituency Ebonyi State in the House of Representative Chief Iduma Igariwey Enwo, has extolled President Bola Tinubu, for signing into law the Judicial Officers retirement Age to 70 years.

Hon Igariwey made the commendation in a Press Statement he issued at the weekend titled “Thank You Mr President for assenting to my Bill for an Act to Alter Section 291 of the 1999 Constitution, to allow for Consistency in the Retirement Age/Allowances of Judicial Officers”

Hon Igariwey was re-elected for the third time in the National Assembly during the just concluded 2023 general election, under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the Statement,” Last Thursday, the 8th day of June 2023, our President His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, assented to a Bill I sponsored”

“Coincidentally, it was the first piece of Legislation signed into law by Mr President’

The Statement quoted the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, inter-alia “with the signing of the Constitutional amendment Bill, retirement age and pension rights of Judicial officers have been effectively brought into uniformity “

“What this simply means is that Judges of Superior Courts ( High Court, Federal High Court, Industrial Court, Sharia and Customary Court of Appeal), will no longer retire at 65 years, but at 70 years at par with judges of the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court”

Hon Igariwey opined, “I would like to thank the former Speaker now Chief of Staff to Mr President, His Excellency Femi Gbajabiamila, for the safe passage of this Bill through all the stages of its Legislative journey”

The Statement added, “Many thanks also to the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, National Assembly, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, who authorized a detailed Bill analysis of this Bill”

“The Bill analysis recommended that necessary Legislative support be accorded to the Bill, to ensure speedy passage”

It concluded thus, “the provisions of this alteration Bill are laudable as it seeks to bring about consistency in the retirement age and allowances of Judicial officers of Superior Courts of Record’

“This is important as it will encourage commitment and boost morale among Judicial officials and engender speedy dispensation of Justice.”