Imo State chapter of Labour Party recently held sensitization grassroot campaign which involved women, structure and boot leaders during which Imo State governorship candidate of the party Attony Charles Chibuike Onyirinba, and Imo State Campaign Director of Peter Obi presidential campaign and Zonal Women Leader Hon Favour Oluchi Nwaeluwe were in attendance. Photo shows Hon Nwaeluwe (Middle) addressing participants at the event.

For a better society