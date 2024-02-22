Labour Party chairman, Abure, others regain freedom

Abure was taken into custody by the police hours to the Labour Party governorship primaries in Edo State

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure and other party members who were arrested on Wednesday in Benin City, the Edo State capital, have been released

TheNiche had earlier reported that hours to the Labour Party governorship primaries in Edo, Abure, was arrested by a combined team of police officers and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

His arrest comes two days after LP state chairmen passed a vote of confidence in him amid allegation of financial impropriety levelled against him by the party’s suspended treasurer, Mrs Oluchi Oprah.

His incarceration followed a petition by the LP Youth Leader, Comrade Eragbe Anselm Aphimia, who petitioned the Commissioner of Police, alleging that he was attacked by some party members in December 2023.

However, it has now been gathered that the embattled LP chairman regained his freedom on Wednesday night on bail.

Talking to supporters after his release on Thursday morning, Abure said, “let me thank all of you for your solidarity and support. We have been facing several battles since the last election ended.

“Yesterday, we were making arrangements for the primaries and the police swamped on us, arrested us, over what I will not discuss now because investigation is still going on.

“I must, however, state clearly that following several interventions, they have graciously released me on bail.”