Anambra govt denies procuring Tractors with palliative funds, describes online as fake

By PAMELA EBOH Awka

Anambra State Government has described as fake a news story circulating online, claiming that Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, used part of the state’s palliative funds to procure 800 tractors, which were subsequently distributed to farmers free of charge.

The Governor’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime in a disclaimer made available to the media Thursday morning said, “We wish to categorically state that these claims are entirely false and without merit.

“Instead, one of the support initiatives the Soludo administration has offered farmers in the state is the distribution of 1,100,000 hybrid coconut and palm seedlings to over 100,000 households, igniting the hope of lifting many out of poverty.

“This was done out of budgetary allocation to agriculture, and not with any palliatives fund.

“Anambra State Government under the leadership of Governor Soludo has always been committed to transparent and accountable governance, with a primary focus on the well-being of its citizens, particularly farmers.

“The administration operates within the bounds of fiscal responsibility and prudent financial management. Any insinuation suggesting otherwise is baseless and misleading.”

The statement urged the public to disregard such fake news and refrain from spreading misinformation that may convey wrong impressions among the populace, saying that Anambra State Govt remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance for the benefit of Ndi Anambra.