Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivor  visits  Spare Parts Market gutted by fire

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivor has visited Akere Spare Parts Market, Ajegunle in the Apapa area of Lagos State where goods worth millions were destroyed by a fire incident.

In a viral video seen by Daily Champion, the Labour Party candidate seems to have promised the cheering traders to rebuild the market once he is voted into office.

Daily Champion reports that Goods worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire incident that occurred at Akere Spare Parts Market, Ajegunle.

The lifeless body of a 65-year-old security guard was also said to have been recovered near the scene of the incident.

The Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, in a statement on Wednesday, confirmed that the fire started at about 3:28 am, adding that the Ajegunle Fire Station was the first respondent.

Part of the statement read, “Upon arrival, it was discovered that rows of shops that traded in auto spare parts were well alight that led to Sari-Iganmu and Ilupeju Fire Crews of the Agency joining up to subdued the raging Fire and salvage a nearby major market Petroleum Filling Station with a fully loaded 33,000 liters PMS tanker amongst other adjoining buildings