Borno PDP threatens to drag APC to court over presidential, national assembly results

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno State, Mohammed Jajari, has said the PDP in the state would challenge the result of the February 25 Presidential, Senate and House of Representatives elections in court.

Addressing a press briefing at the Nigeria Union of Journalists press centre, Maiduguri on Monday, Jajari accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of robbing the PDP of victory.

It would be recalled that the APC won the Presidential, all three Senatorial and nine of the 10 House of Representatives seats in the state.

The gubernatorial candidate said: “We have been robbed; we will challenge the result before the court. The elections were marred with a lot of irregularities comprising inflated votes, change of result sheets and the failure to use BVAS machines.”

He, however, urged all the party supporters in the state to turn out en-masse to cast their votes at the March 11 gubernatorial and state assembly election.

Jajari said: “The ruling All-Progressives Congress (APC) has failed the people of Borno State without the much-pledged dividends of democracy for about four years. The APC administration is running the affairs of the people on the burners of “clubs and associates” without stakeholders’ engagement and counselling.”

He, therefore, encouraged the people to come out en masse and vote for the PDP in the forthcoming Governorship and State House of Assembly election, stressing that the party has learnt a lot of lessons by holding consultative meetings with the stakeholders and youths.

He also commiserated with the victims of the Maiduguri Monday Market fire victims that destroyed about 12, 999 shops and market stalls.

In a swift reaction, the Borno State Chairman of the ruling APC, Hon. Ali Dalori, said: “They are only complaining after failing to do their homework well to win the elections. We are waiting for them to go to court.”