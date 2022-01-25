Labour ministry trains staff on development of standard operating procedures 

AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has commenced a three-week training of its staff on the development of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), for the purpose of digitizing work processes.

Permanent Secretary, Labour and Employment, Yerima Peter Tarfa, while flagging off the workshop, said the training, which is anchored by the Office of Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), is “aimed at replicating the model of SOP for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) by the OHCSF in other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).”

He stated that the training would assist the Ministry take its first step towards the digitization of work processes, which is the creation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

The Permanent Secretary noted that the Civil Service has been undergoing a number of reform initiatives, which major part is “the digitization of processes in the Civil Service for increased efficiency and output.”

Tarfa stated that one of the Ministry’s key priorities was the transition of its work processes to meet the demands of an increasingly technology-driven world, in line with the ongoing Civil Service reforms.

Tarfa expressed confidence that appropriate measures had been incorporated into the SOP system to ensure the security and reliability of stored data and information, and mitigate concerns associated with ECM systems.

He disclosed that a team of experts from the OHCSF had been assigned the responsibility of sensitizing and building capacities of staff of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government for a uniform implementation of the digitization process.