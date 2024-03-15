l ‘ve done 240kms of roads in 2yrs—Soludo

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, disclosed Wednesday while commissioning Niger street and Port Harcourt road, Fegge, Onitsha South Local Government Area, that his administration has done 240 klms of roads within two years he has stayed in office.

According to him an average of 10 klms of roads are being done per month via construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation adding that so far, his administration has done a total of 240 kilometers of roads in all parts of the state within its two years in office which kicked off on March 17, 2022.

Speaking during the commissioning of the newly completed five kilometers of roads, he said apart from roads, government also has other numerous projects to contend with.

Mentioning hospitals and pipe borne water as some other projects being embarked upon by his administration to make healthcare delivery system and good drinking water available and affordable to the people in all parts of the state, Soludo noted that having completed Port Harcourt road and Niger street, government would now shift its attention to other adjoining rooms in Onitsha that include, Ziks Avenue, Silas Works, Miss Elems, among others.

On the issue of touts and other criminals still operating in the state, Soludo warned that government would no longer give them conducive atmosphere to operate, particularly those who are extorting barrow pushers and petty traders in the name of generating revenue for the state government.

“If any of you here knows those touts extorting barrow pushers, please tell them to stop it or else the long arms of the law will catch up with them sooner or later”, Soludo warned.

Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area Transition Committee, Emeka Orji, in his goodwill message, commended Governor Soludo for his tireless efforts in the restoration of lost glory of the commercial city of Onitsha and urged him not to relent in his good works.

Flanked by the Secretary to the Local Government, Paul Onuachala Orji also expressed his determination to complement the efforts of the state government by ensuring a clean and heslthy environment in all the streets in the council area and at the same time recovering all the government lands occupied by land grabbers.

Hon. Emeka Mbachu, Chairman, Sokoto/New Market Roads Traders Association, Onitsha and his Haruna Street counterpart, Emmanuel Idoko, assured Soludo of their unflinching support throughout his tenure.