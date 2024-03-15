NURTW president to Tinubu: Order my predecessor to vacate secretariat

The new chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Tajudeen Baruwa, has called on President Bola Tinubu and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to prevail on his predecessor, Najeem Yasin, to pack out of the national secretariat in line with the order of the court.

Baruwa made the appeal at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

The appeal comes in the wake of judgment of the National Industrial Court through Justice O.O. Oyewumi that affirmed Baruwa as the duly re-elected president of the union.

Baruwa, who was represented at the press conference by his lawyer, Tolu Babaleye, disclosed that it was important Yasin obeyed the court order to avoid breakdown of law and order.

He said, “We are aware of a video on social media where Alhaji Najeem Yasin gathered some people telling them that there is nothing the court can do. I want to sound a note of warning that Yasin should be aware there is a court order restraining him from interfering in the affairs of the union.

“We are using this opportunity to call on the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Federation, Minister of Labour and Employment, Inspector General of Police, AIG Zone 7, FCT Commissioner of Police to give effect to the judgment of National Industrial Court recognising Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa as valid and substantive elected President of NURTW.”

The new union president however appealed to members of the union to remain calm, adding that the relevant authorities would do the needful to ensure that the court is obeyed.