Governor Kefas condemn attack on travelers, call on security agencies to fish out the killers

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Gov Agbu Kefas has Condemned the attack on travellers from Zaki-Biam in Benue to Maihula in Taraba State where about 7 people lost their lives.

In a Statement by the Commissioner of information and Re-orientation Barr Zainab Usman, the Gov Condoled with the families of those that lost their lives, he also directed the security agencies to go after those behind the dastardly act.

The Governor also warned against groups or individuals taking laws Into their hands.

Recall that seven dead bodies of passengers including women, a baby and one man were found in a Taraba forest after an attack on 18 seater bus that loaded passengers from Zaki/Biam in Benue State to Maihula in Bali local government area of Taraba state on Tuesday

The heavily armed men suspected to be Vigilante Group attack the bus at Gamkwe village, located at Maraban-Baisa in Donga local government area of the state while the driver of the bus was heading to its destination (Maihula).

The driver of the Bus Mr. Jimen Angera who escaped the scene of the incident with Machete injuries while speaking with our correspondent on phone said the armed Vigilante Group were in large numbers with guns, machetes and other light arms.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police Taraba State Command Mr David Iloyonomon confirmed that his men found seven bodies in the bush within the area while on patrol to control crisis between Ichen and Tiv.

Iloyonomon revealed that trouble started on the 12th (Tuesday) of March 2024 when Ichen youths from Mararaba area of Donga reported to Police Area Command in the area that a Pastor and his church members were missing while on their way to the church.

“On Tuesday at about 3:pm, the youths found the decomposing bodies of both the Pastor and the other person, that was when trouble started, the Ichen youths went into town and started attacking the Tiv, residents, it took the efforts of our men to rescue some of the Tiv people to Takum for safety.

“Today been Wednesday, while our men were on patrol to maintain law and order to ensure that peace returns, they found seven dead bodies of 5 women, 1 man and a baby, they have been evacuated to the police station. Iloyonomon stated.

The driver of the bus while revealing his experience with the attackers said he left all his passengers in the hands of the arm men to escape for his life.

“I loaded 18 passengers from Zaki/Biam, immediately after Maraba, I saw many people in Vigilante Group uniforms, they were many, I suspected something was wrong, I then stopped, one of the villagers told me that I should go, two members of the Vigilante Group were killed by kidnappers that is why they gathered, there is no problem I should proceed.

“As I moved closer, some of the Vigilante Group started shouting, kill all of them, is their people that killed our members, they started attacking the passengers and cutting them with machetes,

“They removed all of us, forced us to lie and facedown, my bus was still on, when I discovered that it was getting out of hands, I decided to jump up to the bus and left the passengers, my conductor also followed me, all of us were cut with machetes and blood was rushing out of our bodies, that was how we escaped and left the passengers in their hands. Mpuuga revealed.

The Chairman Donga Local Government Council, Hon. Ezra Voka confirmed the incident on phone, he said he was already in the nearby forest in search for the victims.

“Please my friend, am already in the bush in search for the missing people, we can’t talk much now till when I get more information from here. Voka stated.