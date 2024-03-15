Tinubu’s call for each state to earmark land for Fulani ranch Insult to Nigerians – IPOB

Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) Thursday described as careless talk, thoughtless and insult to Nigerians the call by President Bola Tinubu to each state governor to earmark a land for Fulani ranch.

Reacting through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB recalled that ,

“Nigerian dailies yesterday reported what could be considered as the most reckless and thoughtless call by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu during a political inauguration of his Agricultural Program in Niger State.

” He was said to have asked the State Governors to provide land to Fulanis for RUGA and ranches in the contraption called Nigeria. Perhaps President Tinubu has forgotten that political campaigns where careless promises are made to win elections are over. The recent public call for the State Governors to provide land to murderous Fulanis that have committed mass murder against the indigenous peoples in Nigeria is thoughtless, careless, and is emboldening of the herdsmen terrorists.

“Nevertheless, we in the IPOB movement and family will never allow ceding or selling any part of our ancestrial land to these dangerous Fulani terrorists and bandits for whatever reason. The Biafra region has no land for Fulanis for whatever purpose. Biafrans are farmers and pastoralists, too.

“Our lands are not sufficient for Biafrans to farm and rear livestock, let alone ceding some to the dangerous terrorists. President Ahmed Bola Tinubu can cede part of the South West land to his Fulani political masters. Moreso, the North has the largest land mass. They can cede some to the Fulanis but definitely not in the South East and South South.

“In the light of this unfortunate and malicious call from the intimidated President Tinubu, IPOB calls on all the Governors in Biafra Land not to surrender Biafra land to the mass murderers and jihadists by obeying the political call to give lands to Fulanis for RUGA and ranching. IPOB and Ndigbo, in general, will resist any governor who gives or sells any land to Fulanis for whatever purpose.

“Those regions in the North and Middle Belt that accommodated Fulanis today are conducting mass burial of their citizens. Many are displaced to IDP camps, from their ancestrial lands because it has been taken over and renamed by the Fulani marauding jihadists. Only a wicked leader will sell his people into slavery to enjoy four to eight years of political fame.

“The ancestrial land belong to the people, not the governors. IPOB will not spare any governor who gives or sells land to the Fulani jihadists for whatever purpose. Even if any governor is intimidated to give land to Fulani jihadists, ESN will ensure that Fulanis never settle in any part of Biafra,” he vowed.